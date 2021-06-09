Developers, release dates for a couple of titles and a new monetization service are confirmed.

On the eve of E3 2021, Return Digital He decided to preview a couple of announcements that we will be able to see at his conference. We don’t know how long the presentation will last, but we can get an idea from the information they just revealed.

Devolver Digital will have a strong presence at E3 2021 and also at Summer Game Fest.In addition to the four new games the company plans to announce in Summer Game Fest, Return Digital He still has information pending on some titles that we already know. The release dates of both Phantom abyss like Death’s door They will be confirmed in E3 2021.

As for developers, we will have the presence of Flying wild hog, Galvanic Games Y Doinksoft. Five announcements in total by these companies were confirmed, but we still don’t know what specifically each study has planned.

As a last detail, Return Digital released a short video about a new monetization system called MaxPass +. Outside of the teaser, we don’t know anything about it. We will have to tune in to the conference next June 12 via Twitch to get answers.

