In 1997 he told abuse and violence he had suffered from his father and brother in their home in Massa Finalese, in the province of Modena. Davide was then 7 years old and was the first child to speak, the one from which the investigation began which led to the discovery of a more extensive phenomenon, made up of ceremonies in cemeteries, satanic rites and violence against children who were also pressured to kill their peers.

Today Davide is 31 years old and he admitted that he was made it all up in an interview with Republic. But those testimonies led to the estrangement from the families of 16 children who never saw their parents again, with decides of arrests, sentences to many years in prison, some acquittals, and some people who died in the investigation, like the mother who committed suicide or Don Giorgio Govoni killed by a heart attack shortly before the sentence, in 2000, which saw him accused as head of the pedophile sect.

Davide, who in the investigation Poison Pablo Trincia was called Dario, he was a child given in foster care to another family because, he says, “my parents were poor”. When he returned to the biological family he saw his mother very sad “and I became gloomy too”. Back in the foster family, he came filled with questions about alleged mistreatment from his mother who will then adopt him: “She insisted so much that in the end I said yes. Also why I was afraid of being abandoned, if I hadn’t satisfied her. Without realizing the consequences of what I was doing “.

Thus began talks with the psychologist Valeria Donati and social workers: “I remember several interviews even 8 hours. They didn’t stop until I said what they wanted them “. And so I start to invent practically everything:” Random names, on a sheet of paper out of desperation. I made up my brother had abused me, that there were people who did satanic rites. But there was nothing true. I made it all up. Why if I said I was fine nobody believed me. By dint of insisting I said what they wanted to hear “.

Other children were heard but they too, according to David, “pressed, hammered with endless questions“.” They told me I was brave to have saved those children, but I hadn’t saved anyone. I felt like I was dying inside “.