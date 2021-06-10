The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology informed, in a special statement to «Emirates Today», that the standard specifications applied in the country set the operating life of the vehicle tire at a maximum of five years from the date of production, as well as the permissible storage life of the tire 24 months from the date of production until the date of sale to the consumer. , whether the tires are for light vehicles or passenger buses, and this applies to locally made or imported tires.

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology confirmed that it is implementing a system of smart chips that work with (RFID) technology for tires, which contains all the technical information related to the tire, and ensures its tracking in the state markets, to become a guaranteed way to verify the safety and validity of the tires in circulation, which is reflected on the safety of vehicle users. in the state.

She indicated that the main objective of the development of RFID technology is to provide monitoring controls and a tracking mechanism for tires that ensure product safety, protect lives and public and private property, and reduce traffic accidents resulting from the use of tires that do not conform to standard specifications, or recycled, explaining that the existence of such standard specifications Specifies requirements for storage, so as to ensure that tire performance is not affected.

The ministry indicated that according to the standard specifications applied in the country, the consumer is granted a warranty document for the tire he buys from the distributor or agent, and the warranty applies to tires attached to new vehicles.

She stressed that she is continuing her awareness and control efforts in order to contribute to consumer protection, the environment and the economy through the application of international best practices, in line with her objectives in supporting quality infrastructure indicators in the country.



