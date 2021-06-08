Ali Abdel Rahman (Cairo)

The announcement of the Egyptian artist Hala Sedky’s request to the House of Obedience, by her husband, Sameh Sami, sparked widespread controversy on social media platforms after she posted a picture of the receipt through her official account on the “Instagram” platform.

Sedky said: “Bad news for all those who applied to me, for the husband asked me in the house of obedience, although it was the month that passed a video and divorced me in it, and it is true that he is in America and I am in Egypt, so it will be obedience on line. And no, no, the saying of the crow of the night is a lie, there is no separation and no need, a message to the newlyweds, when the engagement breaks up, we will make new requests.. the same masquerade.”

And the artist Hala Sidqi is not the first in the artistic field to be exposed to such a situation, as Umm Kulthum preceded her to the House of Obedience twice, and the first time was specifically on September 18, 1935, when the citizen Abdel Sattar Al-Hilali from the village of Abu Manna in Upper Egypt claimed that Ms. Umm Kulthum His legitimate wife, and his requesting her in the house of obedience, and from Upper Egypt to one of the rural villages, a simple farmer also claimed that Umm Kulthum was his wife and asked her in the house of obedience, and the Egyptian judiciary absolved Umm Kulthum of these two incidents, where the first came with the aim of fame, and the second is revenge from the planet Al-Sharq because of her request to remove the water canal in one of the villages, according to the latter’s intention.

And the Lebanese artist Sabah was also asked twice in the House of Obedience, the first in 1957, by her ex-husband, the famous violinist Anwar Mansi, and the second by her husband Rushdi Abaza in 1967, after she filed for divorce in one of the Lebanese courts, which angered Abaza, and requested her in the house of Obedience, and the sources confirmed at the time that Sabah had executed the rulings of the judiciary, and its compliance in the House of Obedience.

Prior to that, 1954 witnessed a judicial dispute between the late Egyptian artist Laila Fawzy and her husband, singer Aziz Othman, who requested her to the “House of Obedience” after she filed a divorce suit against him.

The Lebanese singer, Melissa, is the last to join the list of artists who asked in the House of Obedience, and the differences came due to the desire of her husband, Bashar Al-Masry, to prevent her from singing, in addition to filing a lawsuit against him for divorce, which made her husband request her in the House of Obedience in 2013.