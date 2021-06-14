The sources said that a small boat carrying 300 African migrants sank off the Yemeni coast.

According to the sources, the boat, which was led by four Yemenis, Days ago from the territory of Djibouti to Yemen.

She pointed out that the boat capsized in the middle of the sea, noting that more than 20 people survived the accident, after they stuck to the top of the boat.

The sources confirmed that several bodies floated along the coasts of Bab al-Mandab and Ras al-Ara in Lahj governorate.