With everything and scandals, Amber heard will be one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood. So he assures Daniel Richter, one of the best known insiders of Hollywood and its secrets. According to your information, Heard could take home a check for $ 20 million for his part in the sequel to Aquaman.

Remember that Amber Heard has been involved in recurring scandals with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, which had put her participation at risk. But it seems that she managed to overcome her personal life and with a juicy profit that puts her on the same list as actresses like Gal gadot Y Sofia Vergara

Amber Heard managed to stay

According to reports from the same Richter, Amber heard managed to convince Warner managers to keep it in the sequel. In addition, it is said that he had the support of Jason momoa Y James wan who allegedly defended her against the alleged attempts to Warner for making her quit.

In the face of all the scandals of Heard, fans made requests to replace the actress in the sequel to Aquaman. Emilia clarke was the one who rang the most to replace her, since he already worked with Jason momoa on ‘game of Thrones‘, but it seems that the requests of the fans were not listened to.

The anger of the fans and their demand to take out Amber heard The sequel is also related to a sense of injustice. Fans of Johnny depp they are upset because Johnny he was fired from the third part of ‘Fantastic Animals‘for the lawsuits with his ex-wife, while she keeps her job. So much ‘Fantastic Animals‘ What ‘Aquaman‘are under the control of Warner.

James wan revealed the title of the movie recently: ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ‘. The film is expected to hit theaters in December 2022, apparently with the return of Momoa Y Amber heard in the main characters. Let’s see if things don’t change between now and its premiere.

