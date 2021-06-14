Although the highly contagious Delta variant is spreading rapidly, Great Britain allows tens of thousands of fans to watch the final Wimbledon matches in the stadium – for test purposes.

TDespite the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, Great Britain will allow tens of thousands of spectators to attend several major sports events in the coming weeks. For example, around 40,000 spectators can attend the final of the European Football Championship on July 11th in London’s Wembley Stadium, as Minister of Culture and Sports Oliver Dowden announced on Monday according to the PA news agency.

The final Wimbledon matches on July 10th and 11th can also take place in front of a Center Court full of 15,000 spectators. Previous games of the tournaments will, according to reports, still take place at half the audience capacity. The major events are part of a series of tests by the UK government to collect knowledge about the safety of major events in times of the pandemic.

For many other areas in England, the corona measures have been extended by several weeks until July 19 due to the spread of the Delta variant, which was initially discovered in India. The variant caused the number of infections to skyrocket again in recent weeks, the seven-day incidence in the country is currently back at just under 67.