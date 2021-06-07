Despite the general malaise against the leadership over the holding of the America’s Cup in a country hacked by the coronavirus, the players of the Brazil national team decided that they will play the Copa América, which begins next Sunday. This is assured by the main newspapers of the neighboring country. The Verdeamarelo team will debut against Venezuela, at the Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasilia.

The decision of the campus will be made official along with a manifesto in which a series of questions about the way in which the organization of the event was decided, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be brought to light. That will happen after Tuesday’s game against Paraguay for the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

Since last Monday, when it was announced that Brazil would host the tournament, which was previously scheduled to be held in Argentina and Colombia, the players of the Tite National Team began to discuss a possible boycott.

The issue was also discussed with footballers from other South American teams. However, the lack of consensus prevented the idea from succeeding.

The players of the Brazilian team were dissatisfied, among other issues, with the management of Rogerio Caboclo, now former president of the CBF. The leader had been in the Verdeamarelo bunker, the Comary Farm, on Sunday of last week, the day before Brazil was announced as the venue for the competition, and did not discuss the matter with them.

Brazil’s decision is in line with what the AFA made public this Sunday, which assured that the Argentine National Team will participate in the Copa América. That statement marked a definitive break in the conversations between captains who were analyzing putting a brake on the competition. Scaloni’s team, in turn, announced that it will base in the Ezeiza property and that it will only travel to the neighboring country to play the commitments that it must play in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and Cuiabá.

News in development