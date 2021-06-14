TO Jean-Pierre Ploué the rebirth of the historic brand is entrusted Launch. Within the strategy Stellantis the Chief Design Officer of Stellantis, who heads the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat (Europe), Launch, Opel is Peugeot, he will personally take care of the design of Lancia from the Style Center of Turin.

Jean-Pierre Ploué as Head of Lancia design

Head of design Stellantis has announced that he wants to personally take care of the Lancia brand. “The rebirth of Lancia is a very exciting challenge. It is an iconic brand, to which we want to return the central role it played in the past in Europe, exploiting its enormous potential ”.

Jean-Pierre Ploué together with Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia

Jean-Pierre Ploué for the relaunch of Lancia will be able to count on a lean team dedicated to the brand, which will revolve around young designers.

Who is Jean-Pierre Plouém the career of the French designer

Jean-Pierre Ploué is a French automotive designer, born in 1962, known for relaunching the Citroën brand and restored its reputation for innovation and strong individualistic style. Ploué graduated from the École nationale supérieure des arts appliqués et des métiers d’art in Paris in 1985. He began his career in Renault from 1985 to 1995, where he designed the concept car Lagoon, the Twingo and worked on the design of the Renault Clio II is Megane I.

From 1995 to 1998 he worked at the Volkswagen Design Center in Wolfsburg, in Germany. From 1998 to 1999 Ploué was Head of Exterior Design at Ford in Cologne, Germany.

Jean-Pierre Ploué has been the Design Director of Groupe PSA since 2009 and now of the Stellantis brands

In 1999 Jean-Pierre Ploué replaced Arthur Blakeslee as head of Citroën Design Center. His arrival marked a new era for Citroën, with the launch of successful and elegant new models such as the C4 , the C5 second generation, the C6 and the DS3.

He also designed the concept cars C-Sport Lounge, C-Métisse, Citroën Metropolis is GT by Citroën. In 2009 he was promoted Design Director for the former PSA group and now Stellantis.

