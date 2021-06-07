Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska regretted the millions of Muscovites who were deprived of the opportunity to eat products produced in the Kuban. About this he wrote in your Telegram channel.

“The harvest in the Kuban is not afraid of either the American sanctions or the increase in the rates of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. It is a pity that the millions of Russians crowded into Moscow are deprived of this, ”Deripaska wrote on his Telegram channel. He attached photographs of cherries, strawberries and a cow’s udder to the entry.

In December 2020, Deripaska named the reason that provoked an increase in food prices in the country. According to him, this happened because of the high interest rates on loans for farmers. The entrepreneur clarified that agricultural companies receive loans at no less than 12 percent per annum, in connection with which they raise prices for products. “It’s strange that everyone is surprised by the rise in food prices. It would be surprising if they didn’t grow, ”he stated.

“We should be surprised that there is generally enough food. Here we need to change our approach: if we provide the agricultural sector with money at least at the same interest rate as in Europe or America, there will be no price increase, ”the billionaire pointed out at the time.