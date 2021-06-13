Last Saturday, June 12, the commitment between Denmark and Finland was taking place, corresponding to its presentation at Euro 2020 in Group B, where the unfortunate event of Christian eriksen, who fainted near the end of the first half during a throw-in.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
The doctor of the Denmark national team shared the moments of tension experienced when entering the field of play and having to “make him return” to the player, through CPR resuscitations.
“We were called to the pitch when Christian collapsed. I had not seen him fall, but it was clear that he was unconscious,” said the doctor during the press conference, after Denmark’s 1-0 loss to Finland.
“When we got close to him, he was on his side, he was breathing and I could feel his pulse, but suddenly everything changed and, as everyone could see, we started to give him a heart massage. The medical team (of the tournament) arrived quickly and with his help we did what had to be done. We managed to get Christian back “
– Martin Boesen.
Christian eriksen fainted at minute 43 of the game, the moments were terrifying and full of confusion and concern. Fortunately, he was successfully operated on where he could be transferred to a Copenhagen hospital, where it was soon announced that he was conscious and stabilized.
After the positive results and knowing that his health was fine, the players decided to finish playing the match where Denmark ended up falling by the slightest difference.
Even the coach of the Danish national team, Kasper hjulmand, highlighted the character of his footballers.
“They decided at first to do nothing until we were sure that Christian was conscious and that everything was OK,” he said.
“I could not be more proud of my players. They are people who take care of each other,” he concluded.
Leave a Reply