During the match of the first round of the European Football Championship group stage with the Finnish team, Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen lost consciousness. It is reported by TASS…

At the end of the first half of the meeting, the footballer fell to the lawn and could not get up. The match between the national teams was suspended at the score 0: 0. It is noted that the athlete received emergency assistance on the field for about 15 minutes, after which he was carried away on a stretcher to the under-stands.

Eriksen is 29 years old. He is a player for Italian Inter, with 108 appearances and 36 goals for the national team.