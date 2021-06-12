The match between Denmark and Finland was played, which is historic for the Blue and White team, as it is their first participation in an international men’s tournament. However, during the meeting there was a medical emergency.
The footballer, Christian Eriksen, collapsed on the playing field without any contact. The assists entered the court and began to treat the player.
Subsequently, the meeting was considered suspended and thus, we only have to wait for the medical results of the condition of the Inter Milan footballer.
Eriksen was transferred to the hospital, where later, UEFA through its social networks reported that he is stable.
The images are of a delicate nature, therefore in 90min we decided to avoid them and thus, only worry about Ericksen’s state of health.
The entire 90min team sends their best wishes and prayers to Christian’s family and we wish him a speedy recovery.
