Danish national football team coach Kasper Juhlmann spoke about Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest during the match against Finland, reports RIA News…

According to the specialist, the players of the team are shocked by what happened. The coaching staff is doing everything possible to make the players come to their senses for the match against the Belgian national team.

Also, the coach noticed that the continuation of the match was a mistake. “The players didn’t know what happened, maybe they lost their best friend. It seems to me that we shouldn’t have played, but it was difficult to make a decision. Maybe we should have got on the bus and left the stadium, ”concluded Juhlmann.

Earlier, the Danish Football Association on Twitter announced the state of health of Eriksen. “His condition remains stable, but he is still in the hospital for further examination,” the organization said.

On June 12, Eriksen passed out during a match against the Finnish team. At the end of the first half, the player fell onto the lawn and could not get up. The match between the national teams was suspended at the score 0: 0. The athlete received emergency assistance on the field for about 15 minutes, after which he was carried on a stretcher to the under-stands and taken to the hospital. Later he came to his senses, and it was decided to finish the match. The final score is 1: 0 in favor of the Finns.