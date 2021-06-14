An unexpected news, the one revealed by theformer PM Maria Angioni guest a Italian stories, on the case of the little girl Denise Pipitone, the child who disappeared 17 years ago in Mazara del Vallo.

Credit: Italian Stories

Maria Angioni is the one who coordinated the investigations after the kidnapping and who a few months ago reported, on live TV, the misdirections and mysteries that have always enveloped the case, bringing the Prosecutor’s Office to reopen the investigation.

During the connection with the presenter Eleonora Daniele, the former prosecutor revealed that he had the “personal certainty” that Denise Pipitone is alive. Thanks to the help of some people, Angioni continued to investigate the family trail and revealed that they have found what she thinks is the daughter of Piera Maggio. She said that she is fine and also has a daughter, she is part of a happy family environment and does not know that she is a kidnapped child. Not only that, Maria Angioni explained that she had brought everything into the hands of the Prosecutor’s Office and that she had informed Denise Pipitone’s mother and her lawyer Giacomo Frazzitta.

His is a track that will now go verified immediately, but she is sure she has found the missing child.

You will have to proceed with caution, both in order not to harm the investigations, and to preserve the psychological health of the people involved. For this it cannot reveal anything else.

The words of Maria Angioni

When asked if Denise is in Italy, the prosecutor replied that:

We found it in a very peaceful and international context. There is no breach of secrecy because it is my reconstruction.

I am sure she is alive, in the last few days I sent a series of documents and photos to the Prosecutor’s Office that give me the personal certainty that Denise is alive and that she has a family and a daughter. Obviously they are documents and photos that I have only sent to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, because they are very delicate. I also passed them on to the lawyer Frazzitta. They will be the ones to judge whether my assessment is true or not. I now have the personal certainty that this is the case.

Credit: Italian Stories

I am in the same situation as Mariana, I am in the position of Article 2 of the Constitution, which requires social solidarity. I have searched and am looking for until I can for a person whose identity has been taken from him because he is no longer close to his mom. Thanks to the work of two very intelligent and cultured ladies, who went to search using their heads and who may have been wrong as I could have been wrong, we were able to identify a family, a person. A little girl, Denise’s daughter.

The prosecutor Angioni explained that she is sure of it, but has no intention of revealing anything or showing photos, so as not to do damage to future investigations. He then stressed that after the necessary checks, his track will also be able to prove to be wrong.