Milo Infante reveals what they discovered on the photo sent by the former prosecutor on the case of Denise Pipitone

The anger is great and the questions still too many, after the latest revelations about Denise Pipitone. For this, Milo Infante, well-known journalist and host of Ore 14, always alongside Piera Maggio and Piero Pulizzi, revealed with another post, what they have discovered with their feedback.

Credit: 2 pm

The former prosecutor Angioni spoke of a lead, which concerns a girl with a daughter, whom she believes to be Denise Pipitone. Milo Infante however revealed that nothing leads to the missing child on September 1, 2004.

The conductor, through a post on his social profile, said:

I know that the truth is sometimes less beautiful than the fantasy. But what someone today would like to be Denise is actually a 26-year-old Tunisian girl, born in Mazara, cousin of Jessica Pulizzi’s ex-boyfriend and father of her daughter. Today she lives in Nice with her husband and daughter. Moreover, she too was born in Mazara. 2 pm interviewed a friend of hers, who has known her for 11 years. It took us 20 minutes to get this feedback. We do this for Piera Maggio and Pietro Pulizzi.

Another hole in the water that gave a negative result and that now also awaits the investigations by the Public Prosecutor’s Office. Maria Angioni had the personal certainty that she was the daughter of Piera Maggio and declared that she had sent photos and documents to the prosecutor.

Giacomo Frazzita and Piera Maggio asked for the utmost caution and stressed the importance of not to divulge elements on TV which have not yet been verified, so as not to cause damage to the investigation and not to bring more pain to a family that has already suffered for 17 years.

Denise Pipitone: the words of Piera Maggio

The same mother of little Denise, on her social profile wrote:

Our watchword is CAUTION and COMMON SENSE. We have not yet made the habit of our pain, who knows why … Thanks.

His collaborator too Mary Falco wanted to let off steam, after what happened: