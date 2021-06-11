The Association Health Users of the Region considers “very serious” that the neurosurgeon who has been sanctioned in La Arrixaca for sneaking patients from the private sector intervened during his working day “instead of fulfilling his obligation as an SMS professional, he it does to the detriment of the public service that pays their payroll and, above all, to the detriment of the patients of the public health service, whose health rights are violated, since they were no longer intervened while on the surgical intervention list “.

The association demands that “it be investigated whether these practices that occurred in the past, as reported by the Sanitary Inspection and has revealed THE TRUTH, continue to occur today.” It also asks that it be investigated whether this doctor continues to practice at present in “private clinics to which patients from Area 1 are referred and if he meets his schedule and interventions and consultations in the hospital where he occupies a place.” In addition, it demands “that the waiting lists be analyzed by fortnight in 2020, by processes and priorities of the severity of the patients and how inclusion in these lists occurs.” The association also expresses its concern that, during this time, “their hierarchical superiors have left their functions, who should have taken the appropriate measures, who had to control schedules, waiting list processes, interventions, incompatibilities and agreement” .

Criticism of the PSOE



For his part, the deputy of the Socialist Parliamentary Group José Antonio Peñalver said that the Government of Fernando López Miras “has once again demonstrated how little it cares about public health and the people who are on long waiting lists,” and called it “Inadmissible” that “the SMS uses public hospitals for private surgeries, while there are thousands of people waiting.”