The Director of the Survey Center for Corona Examination in Fujairah, Dr. Fathia Abdullah Al-Awadi, revealed that families are remarkably interested in vaccinating children through vehicles in order to receive the first dose of the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine for the age group 12 years and above, and “Sinopharm” for the category Age 16 years and over.

Al-Awadi told “Emirates Today” that the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine against the Corona virus, intended for children aged 12 and above, has been provided at the center since the 18th of last month, after the Ministry of Health and Community Protection approved the emergency use of the vaccine based on the approval of the Food Administration. And the American drug and its approval for its use to include the age group starting from 12 years and above, in line with the national vaccination plan.

Al-Awadi pointed out that the number of people receiving the first and second doses in the Corona Survey and Vaccination Center has been determined from vehicles that include the eastern coast (Emirate of Fujairah and its affiliated areas, and the cities of the Eastern Region, Khorfakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al-Hisn), so that 60 people are vaccinated. With the “Sinopharma” vaccine and 60 people with the “Pfizer” vaccine, and the number of children allowed for their age group to receive the vaccination, noting that the second dose is automatically reserved after the completion of the first via an SMS containing the vaccination certificate and the date of the second dose.

She added that the path designated for vaccination through vehicles witnesses the demand of families to take the vaccine, starting from the head of the family to the permissible age group of children by 25 vehicles per day containing three to five people, stressing that families prefer to take the vaccine in the vehicle so that their children do not fear Those who take their dose are more reassured and fear away from them, explaining that the center has allocated a room prepared by medical staff to receive families wishing to take the vaccine outside the vehicle.

Al-Awadi indicated that the age group allowed to receive the vaccine from children who suffer from chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and others, or reside with the elderly or live with those whose health conditions prevent them from taking the vaccine, their families must consider the safety of their children a priority, in addition to that they They contribute to their protection and the protection of society by taking the appropriate vaccine for their age group.

She indicated that the age groups of children who were allowed to receive the vaccine came after the results of clinical studies and an assessment in line with the approved regulations, which showed the effectiveness of an antibody response after taking the vaccine, stressing that the more families vaccinate their children, this contributes to raising the collective immunity that Make the UAE society safe and combat the “Covid-19” virus.

Al-Awadi said that setting a date for vaccination is done by registering through the “SEHA” smart application, and it is easy as it requires filling in the necessary data, such as the name and identification number, and setting the appropriate date for it, calling on people in the eastern region who meet the conditions for taking the vaccine to speed up booking an appointment for the reduction. from infection with the Corona virus.

She stressed that taking the vaccine does not mean stopping adhering to precautionary and preventive measures, such as continuing to wear masks, maintaining social distancing, and other measures.

