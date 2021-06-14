Hospitals would not be able to cope with hospitalizations and the health system would again go towards collapse: all the newly infected have contracted the Indian Delta variant

London – The British government has decided to postpone the end of the restrictions decided on Covid, initially scheduled for 21 June, by one month. What was pompously called “freedom day” will have to wait: the Indian mutation is too dangerous, it spreads very quickly and the month of July, experts warn, could turn into a nightmare.

The professors Anthony Costello, a government consultant and lecturer at London University College, was very clear: “Within a month, we could have 100,000 new cases a day,” he told Boris Johnson. The premier was reluctant to renege on the promise he had made to citizens as a seal of the successful campaign against the virus. But the data on infections and hospitalizations call for great caution: on 2 May the infections had dropped to 1,600 per day, on Sunday 13 June they reached 7,500, realizing a growth of 50% in the last week.

At these rates of increase, the possibility of reaching 100,000 infections a day in July is very real. Hospitals would not be able to cope with hospitalizations and the health system would again risk collapse. All newly infected have contracted the Indian Delta variant, which also affects those who received the first dose of the vaccine, but not the second. Anyone who has had both still has the 30% chance of being infected with this mutation. The Kent variant, which had hit England and part of Europe in recent months, has almost disappeared.

The Delta mutation is more aggressive but less lethal: if the number of infected people increases, fortunately that of the dead does not increase, also because the elderly are now all protected by the vaccine. Instead, it affects young people more, so far spared from the most devastated effects of Covid. In any case, Johnson has decided not to risk and has signed with the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, with the influential Tory leader Michael Gove and with the Minister of Health, Matt Hancock, the decision to postpone the reopenings by a month. . Not everyone in the Conservative Party agrees: they fear the negative reaction of the people, who already made plans for the July and August holidays, the loss of credibility for the government, and the repercussions of another prolonged closure on many companies which risk collapse. Anthony Lloyd Webber, mythical composer and owner of numerous West End theaters, said the culture system will collapse if openings are postponed again.

It will be necessary to see how the population will react, who no longer seems inclined to accept being locked up at home. The beaches of Southern Great Britain on Sunday were as crowded as in August, the summer concerts full of public, the clubs where European football matches are screened were overflowing with fans. Many no longer use the mask, the feeling is that it is all over and that we can go back to life as before. But the virus has not gone away and may reappear soon even in countries that have so far been little affected by the Indian variant. Lowering your guard is dangerous against any enemy, and especially against this one.