Rome – The Delta variant of the coronavirus is of concern, the one that forced the British health authorities to postpone the lifting of anti-contagion restrictions. In France, at the moment, it is responsible for 2-4% of the total infections (50-150 new cases per day), so much so that the Minister of Health Olivier Véran urged “not to abandon collective vigilance”, underlining that it is indeed a matter of a small percentage but not such as to justify excesses of optimism: “You will say that it is little but this was the English situation a few weeks ago”.

In Italy several cases have been reported: 81 in Lombardy, where a decrease in the spread of the virus is reported.

While just in these hours in India a potential new threat has been isolated (the variant called “Delta plus”), the Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri invites you to read the data with caution, reiterating the effectiveness of vaccination coverage: “The variant has a greater contagiousness than the English one, but the vast majority of those in the United Kingdom have been hospitalized due to the Indian variant he hadn’t had the vaccine. Many had only taken one dose. A minority part had completed the vaccination cycle ”.

And so it becomes fundamental, in this phase, run with vaccinations, despite the ban on the use of viral vector drugs for the under 60s in Italy. Precisely on this front, however, the situation is chaotic, due to a difficult reorganization of the resources available for the campaign.

The presidents of the regions are worried about the scarcity of doses and announce slowdowns. “After the stop to AstraZeneca and Johnson for the under 60s, the supplies of Pfizer and Moderna were not reshaped – denounces the governor of Liguria Giovanni Toti responding in the Regional Council to a question by Ferruccio Sansa – The remodeling of the vaccination campaign, with the stop to the use of Astrazeneca and Johnson for the under 60s, will entail for Liguria a reduction of about 15,000 doses per week“.

Last week ended with 106,963 administrations carried out throughout the region, equal to about 7% of the population.