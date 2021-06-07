The delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread in the UK. Since this variant is said to be around 40 percent more contagious, there is now a threat of postponing possible easing.

London – According to the British government, the so-called delta variant of the coronavirus is 40 percent more contagious than the alpha variant widely used in Great Britain. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said this on Sunday (June 6th) the BBC with reference to the findings of the Sage expert panel. In Great Britain, the corona numbers have recently increased. However, the number of hospital admissions is stable and mainly affects non-vaccinated people, said Hancock.

Coronavirus in Great Britain: Delta variant continues to spread

According to the current status, all corona measures in Great Britain are to be relaxed on June 21. British Health Minister Hancock said that the Delta variant made it difficult to make predictions for June 21. “We will look at the data for another week and then make a decision,” said the minister. The British government is “absolutely open” to postponing the easing.

According to the current state of knowledge, those who are fully vaccinated against the corona virus are also protected from the Delta variant, said Hancock. According to Hancock, around three-fifths of all adults in the UK should be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by June 21. So far, 52 percent of the British have been completely immunized.

Delta variant: Strict rules for entry from Great Britain

The Delta variant or B.1.617.2 first appeared in India. Since it has recently spread increasingly in Great Britain, Germany classified Great Britain as a so-called virus variant area. As a result, only German citizens or people living in Germany may be transported to Germany by airlines and bus and train companies. A two-week quarantine obligation applies when entering the country. A shortening by negative tests is not possible.

The German intensive care physicians, however, expect that the delta variant of the virus will also prevail in Germany. After the death of a returnee from India suffering from Covid-19, an entire student residence hall in Dresden is under quarantine. There is a suspicion of an infection with the Delta variant. (jsch)

List of rubric lists: © Tayfun Salci / dpa