The Delta variant is currently on the rise in Great Britain. And in Germany? The RKI has published figures on the Indian corona mutant.

Hamm – in Great Britain the number of new infections increases with the Coronavirus* currently on again. The main reason is the prevalence of the delta variant, like calf* writes. What about the Indian mutant in Germany?

The The Robert Koch Institute has now published the latest figures on the Delta variant in Germany*. The proportion of this mutant is still low. But experts expect an increase. * wa.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.