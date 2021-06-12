Because of the delta variant of the coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly in Great Britain: Angela Merkel wants to start booster vaccinations as early as autumn.

Hamburg – As far as the delta variant of the corona virus is concerned, according to Angela Merkel (CDU) we are in a “race with vaccination”. That is what the Chancellor said recently following the federal-state deliberations in Berlin. The Hanseatic City of Hamburg is currently making very slow progress with vaccinating against Corona. In comparison with other federal states, Hamburg lands, as far as the vaccination rate is concerned*, quite far back. This is mainly due to the fact that too little vaccine is being supplied, according to the health authority.

In the fight against the delta variant, however, it is necessary that many people are double vaccinated as quickly as possible, because according to experts A simple vaccination is not enough for the Delta variant as protection*. Why Angela Merkel therefore assumes that still this fall, the first people will need a third vaccination and which symptoms should make the Delta variant particularly severe*, find out here.