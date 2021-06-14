ofPatrick Huljina shut down

The planned lifting of the corona measures will be postponed by four weeks in Great Britain. One trigger is the spread of the delta variant.

Update from June 14th, 7:26 pm: Britain has to postpone “Freedom Day” by four weeks. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had actually planned to lift the corona measures for next Monday (June 21). On Monday evening, Johnson announced at a press conference in London that this plan would first have to be refrained from.

The British Prime Minister named 19 July as the new date for easing. By then, “we want to have two-thirds of the adult population vaccinated with both doses,” said Johnson. The reason for the postponement is the rapid spread of the Delta mutant in Great Britain. According to Johnson’s information, the number of new infections with the Delta virus variant increased by an average of 64 percent per week.

Corona in England: Spread of the Delta variant causes the number of infections to rise

First report from June 14th, 1:49 p.m .: London – Next Monday (June 21st) should actually be “Freedom Day” in England. However, the spread of the delta variant of the corona virus in the United Kingdom could now thwart the project. Several British media reported on Monday.

After months of descent, the number of corona infections in Great Britain has recently risen again. According to figures from the UK Ministry of Health, more than 7,000 new corona cases were registered on Sunday (June 13th). The seven-day incidence is now back at just under 65.

The spread of the Delta variant, which was first discovered in India, has caused the number of infections in the country to skyrocket again – even though the vaccination campaign is well advanced. More than 56 percent of adults in the UK are already fully vaccinated. However, according to the British health authorities, the delta variant could be 60 percent more contagious than the alpha variant that has prevailed in Great Britain up to now. The Delta variant now accounts for more than 90 percent of new infections in the UK.

Corona in England: “Freedom Day” to be postponed – Johnson announced decision on Monday

According to the government’s plans, the last Corona restrictions in England should fall on June 21, the “Day of Freedom”. Discotheques should reopen and event halls, hotels, restaurants and pubs should be able to be used again with full capacity. As the BBC reports, the opening steps are now to be postponed by four weeks. At 6 p.m. local time, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to announce the postponement of the easing at a press conference on Monday (June 14).

On Saturday (June 12), Johnson made it clear on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Cornwall that there are doubts about the planned easing steps. It is clear that the Delta variant is more contagious, he told the broadcaster Sky News. It is still unclear to what extent the development of the corona situation in Great Britain will lead to increased mortality. But it is “very worrying,” said Johnson.

The other parts of Great Britain – Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – decide independently about their Corona measures. These only differ in detail from those applicable in England. In some cases, planned easing there has already been postponed due to the spread of the Delta variant. (ph / dpa / afp)