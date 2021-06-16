The Delta variant (formerly known as the “Indian variant”) of Covid-19 is rampant in Britain.

After England, too Scotland postpones the return to normal, originally scheduled for June 28 (for the English cousins ​​it was 21).

The Premier Nicola Sturgeon announced that it will take at least another three weeks of restrictions: “Given the current situation, as well as the need to vaccinate other people, it is unlikely that any part of the country will be able to lower the level of guard on June 28”.

“We will instead have to maintain the current level of alert for further three weeks, so as to administer both doses of the vaccine to as many of the population as possible. Although this mishap is not pleasant for anyone, it is worth remembering that we are already observing much less severe measures than just a few weeks ago “.

“The current situation is not what we want, but it is not a lockdown. And vaccines, day after day, help us change the picture ”.