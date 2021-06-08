In the absence of official confirmation, Gianluigi Donnarumma to become a new PSG player. The Italian international will sign for five seasons in which he will receive a net € 12 million per year and will fight for the title alongside Keylor Navas. The Costa Rican will live in Paris an identical situation to the one he had in Madrid with the arrival of Courtois and that ended with the goalkeeper leaving Chamartín.

For Keylor, the arrival of Donnarumma does not guarantee him to be a starter from next season. His renewal until 2024 in the month of March could be a dead letter, since the former Real Madrid player is 34 years old and enjoys a very important status at PSG that would prevent him from spending a whole year on the bench. TOAlthough it has been rumored that Donnarumma could go out on loan, the former Milan player will play for PSG next season and will fight, a priori, with Keylor for ownership.

Keylor Navas was one of the best signings of PSG with the return of Leonardo to sports management. With the tico in goal, the Parisians reached the Champions League final for the first time and managed to eliminate teams like Barcelona or Bayern in the last edition. With Donnarumma, PSG will have four goalkeepers in the squad, since the Italian must be added Keylor, Areola (returns from loan) and Sergio Rico, of which the capital group executed the purchase option during the summer of 2020.