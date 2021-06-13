The temperature is 1.5-2 degrees above normal and the deficit of precipitation up to 40% is expected by Muscovites in July. Told about this on Sunday, June 13, “RIA News” leading employee of the Phobos weather center Evgeniy Tishkovets.

“July in terms of temperature will be 1.5-2 degrees higher than normal with a deficit of precipitation up to 20-40%,” Tishkovets said.

At the same time, in the southwest of Central Russia, the deficit will reach 60-80%.

According to the forecaster, in August, the average monthly air temperature will exceed the long-term indicators by 0.5-1 degrees. The lack of precipitation will be no more than 10-20% of the norm.

Earlier on Sunday, the capital predicted a rise in air temperature to + 21 … + 26 degrees in the coming week. By the weekend, the air will already warm up to +31 degrees. However, on June 16, rain and gusty winds are possible, which will briefly lower the daytime temperature.

On June 12, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, warned about the postponement of the swimming season in the capital region to the second half of next week due to rains.