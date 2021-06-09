Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Ministry of Defense emphasized achieving the vision of the wise leadership to raise the happiness index and consolidate positivity in society.

This came when the ministry, represented by the Executive Department of Logistics, honored the companies contributing to the “Homeland Protectors Card”, one of the service and social initiatives of the Ministry of Defense, which is granted to all members of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces, including military, civilians and retirees. With the aim of enhancing different lifestyles in society, through building successful and sustainable partnerships that contribute effectively to the continuation of the development process, in appreciation of the people of the Emirates and their humanitarian giving and their positive active role in preserving the nation’s security, gains and sovereignty, and offering appreciation and gratitude to the employees of the Ministry of Defense and the General Command of the Armed Forces who constitute Shield of the nation and the nation’s impregnable fence.

The celebration, which was held at the Arth Hotel, the former Armed Forces Officers Club, began with the playing of the national anthem, then a documentary film on the importance of the Homeland Protectors Card was shown. After that, Brigadier General Khaled Ali Al-Sumaiti, Head of the Executive Management of Supply, gave a speech in which he said:

We are pleased to meet today to celebrate the successive successes of the Homeland Defenders Card project, to celebrate our distinguished partners contributing to it, and to sign a number of new agreements with our new partners.

He added: This celebration comes as part of the efforts of the Ministry of Defense to implement initiatives aimed at serving card holders, and to achieve the vision of the government of the United Arab Emirates and its President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, may God protect him, and within the framework of the interest of Mr. Sahib His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Defense, may God protect him, and in light of the keen follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, that vision that It always aims to raise the happiness index, consolidate positivity, and honor those who deserve honor in all forums.

Al-Sumaiti explained: “The Homat Al-Watan card has achieved great successes at the state level, and contributed to providing exclusive benefits and services to card holders since its launch on June 8, 2015, but the road is still long, and we aim to raise the level of current services, and achieve more Mutual benefits for card holders on the one hand, and for our partners on the other. We also seek to raise the level of competitiveness for the Homeland Protectors Card to take the lead in this field.

He stressed the keenness of the Ministry of Defense, represented by the Executive Administration of Supply, to strengthen the strategic partnership with various institutions of the public and private sectors, in order to effectively contribute to the development process and provide the best benefits and services to the sons of the armed forces, the protectors of the homeland, in recognition and gratitude for their role in maintaining the security of the homeland, citizens and residents. protection of the country’s assets and capabilities.

The Ministry of Defense signed a number of memoranda of understanding with a number of companies and institutions in the country within the “Homeland Protectors” card, one of the service and social initiatives launched by it to raise the level of services provided to members of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces, including military, civilians and retirees.

The memorandums of understanding were signed by the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Khaled Ali Al-Sumaiti, Head of the Executive Logistics Department, while a number of their representatives signed them on behalf of the companies and institutions – which were agreed upon – during the ceremony held at the Heritage Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saif Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company, said: “Abu Dhabi National Insurance is proud and proud of the partnership with our valiant armed forces, and stresses the provision of the best services and benefits to the affiliates who hold the “Protectors of the Nation” card, and affirms great gratitude and gratitude to the wise leadership and its initiatives that cross Through it, I appreciated the great national role of the valiant armed forces, their national responsibility, and their mission to preserve the security and safety of the homeland and defend its protection.