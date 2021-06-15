The DFB team loses the first round of the European Football Championship in front of 14,500 spectators in Munich. At the last tournament of national coach Joachim Löw, the returnee Mats Hummels scored against France in his own goal.

This shot backfires: Mats Hummels undermines an own goal to make it 0-1. Image: dpa

D.he German national soccer team lost the first round of the European Championship in front of 14,500 spectators in Munich. At the last tournament of national coach Joachim Löw, returning Mats Hummels scored against France in his own goal. In the 20th minute, the Dortmund defender steered an unlucky cross past Manuel Neuer into the net. On Saturday in the second duel against Portugal, the Germans are already under pressure.

