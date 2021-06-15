The Public Health Commission addresses this afternoon two of the key issues for the summer. On the one hand, de-escalation of the mask, whose approach is that it ceases to be mandatory outdoors and under certain circumstances. On the other, how is it going to vaccinate people on vacation outside of their community in summer.

The end of outdoor masks

According to the director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, the removal of the mask will be progressive, since indoors it is still “very necessary”.

In principle, the new normal law approved last March established the imposition of the use of the mask outdoors even when the safety distance is met. Health and some communities they ended up making this imposition more flexible in the Interterritorial, especially in the face of summer.

In any case, a literal reading of the rule continues to force its use in these circumstances, so a modification of it is necessary. which will probably happen this afternoon.

Displaced card to get vaccinated

Some autonomous communities such as Andalusia, Cantabria, La Rioja, Navarra or Galicia are in favor of the displaced card to get vaccinated in another community. In general, a coordinated strategy is requested, as long as it is previously analyzed by the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System.

One of the most important aspects to deal with will be the distribution of the doses by autonomous community taking into account those that receive more tourists in summer, that is, based on its floating population in the months of July, August and September.

Fernando Simón yesterday recalled the need to remove the displaced card, although “more alternatives” are being studied which will finally be raised to the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System.