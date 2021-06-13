“Germany. Everything is in “is now the slogan of the Greens program for the federal election. MEPs take a clear position on Russia and China.

Berlin – The term “Germany” was deleted from the party program title, something some Greens wanted before the federal election. He’s off the table now. The party members have withdrawn him, said Federal Managing Director Michael Kellner before the start of the third and last day of the online party conference in Berlin.

The program for the federal election in 2021, which the Greens delegates intend to adopt in full in the early afternoon, is thus headed with the words “Germany. Everything is in there ”.

Dispute over “Germany” in the title of the Greens program: Opponents felt reminded of AfD

In the now withdrawn motions, the opponents of the formulation argued, among other things, that the term Germany suggests “a nationalist policy”. You feel reminded of the AfD. Another group of applicants had stated: “At the center of our policy is people in their dignity and freedom. And not Germany ”.

Originally, the motions were supposed to be voted on on Friday, but this was postponed until Sunday. Kellner interpreted the withdrawals as a sign that “the party wants to be successful together, united and determined, while supporting the federal executive board”. The proposals had received a lot of attention in the run-up to the party congress.

Party conference of the Greens with Baerbock: Critical course on China and Russia

Once again, the party board was able to clearly prevail with its election program draft in votes against challengers. An application for the formation of an EU troop reserve for the United Nations under the control of the European Parliament failed. The Greens also want to continue the expansion of the European Union to the east.

In terms of foreign policy, the party demands of China “an end to its blatant human rights violations, for example in Xinjiang and Tibet and increasingly also in Hong Kong”. A constructive dialogue is necessary where possible, but also “clear counter-strategies” if the country tries to weaken international standards. They want to work together on climate policy.

Russia under President Vladimir Putin has “increasingly turned into an authoritarian state and is increasingly undermining democracy and stability in the EU and in the common neighborhood,” the program now says. It is important to support civil society. Sanctions against the Russian leadership should be tightened if necessary. The Greens reject the German-Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2, which bypasses Ukraine, for geopolitical and climate protection reasons.

Applications that wanted to be less critical of the passages on both countries, China and Russia, were rejected with clear majorities. (dpa / frs)