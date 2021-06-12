Acid Nerve has decided to surprise Devolver fans with the announcement of the release of their new game.

In the event of Return Digital from E3 2021 we have had various interesting announcementssuch as the early access release date for Phantom Abyss, a new gameplay for Shadow Warrior 3, and the release date for the action RPG Death’s Door. This latest announcement has come with an extra surprise that you will like: the video game Titan Souls it’s free on steam Limited Time to celebrate the departure of Death’s Door.

Titan Souls is the work of the creators of Death’s DoorTitan Souls is another video game that the studio Acid Nerve, responsible for Death’s Door, launched previously, specifically in 2015. This title is also from adventure and action, but it is radically different in its graphics. Titan Souls opted for a retro pixel art style, something very different from what the studio has prepared for its new video game, which we remind you that will be released on July 20 on Xbox and PC.

Well, if you want the game hurry up, because it will only be free on Steam until next time June 14 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time). You just have to enter the official page of the video game on the platform from Valve and acquire it at no cost. In this way, it will become part of your library forever and you can download it whenever you want. By the way, if you want to buy the Deluxe version, you will only have to pay 1.99 euros.

The playable proposal of Titan Souls is somewhat reminiscent of the new Death’s Door, since in the case of Titan Souls we will have to kill 20 monsters with a bow and arrow. Interesting, right? Well, if you want to know more about the game, you can recall our analysis. Remember that you can follow all of E3 2021 with 3DGames and we recommend that you check the conference schedules so you don’t miss out on anything.

