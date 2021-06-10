Death Stranding is coming to the PlayStation 5 in the form of a Director’s Cut.

Creator Hideo Kojima revealed the news this evening during the Summer Game Fest, after an extended Zoom call with best buddy Geoff Keighley.

Footage of the Director’s Cut showed a bizarre scene where protagonist Sam Bridges picked up a Metal Gear Solid-esque cardboard box, emptied it of oranges, and then climbed inside. Bizarre, but we’d have hoped for nothing less.

Death Stranding: Oranges confirmed. A full reveal is “weeks away”, apparently.