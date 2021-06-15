The Democratic Party is the first party, not the Lega, Fratelli d’Italia overcomes the League, the CDX forward, the Raggi down, Gualtieri up, Letta up.

A continuous and daily tussle caused by a useless proliferation of polls. It is true that pollsters live there but, never as now, trends are practically useless and, mainly, for two reasons. The two reasons have precise names and are called Draghi and pandemic.

The first is certainly that Prime Minister Mario Draghi overshadowed politics. With his light and decisive surfing over the chatter of Parliament, the man is leading the country out of the pandemic crisis and out of the economic one. And he does what Italy and Europe wanted him to do: he pulls concrete law and without hesitation.

In addition, Draghi is demonstrating to our own politicians two or three things that many of them had forgotten.

The first is that to lead a country you have to be competent. It is not a game for boys voted on a platform by a gut vote and revenge against the bad world.

The second is that you have to be credible. And this is nothing other than the consequence of the competence demonstrated over the years through serious and measurable results.

The third is that governing is the art of mediation but not that of having one’s jacket pulled from right to left to please one or the other or to avoid being thrown out of the chair.

Governance means listening to everyone and then deciding on your own according to your beliefs and taking personal responsibility.

The fourth and last is to spread responsible optimism and not talk “head to head” at all times just to be seen. For all this Mario Draghi represents a magnificent model for those who want to learn from good models and maybe prepare to lead the country after such a character.

That said, the second aspect for which the polls are practically useless at the moment is that Italians don’t care about a pipe if Letta or Salvini or Conte go up or down. Now the Italians want first of all to understand how to get a safe vaccine and above all how to start again. In fact, they try to understand with concern whether this country will be able to restart with the resources of the Recovery Plan and above all if it will be able to give concrete hope to the new generations.

No one is interested in the polls except the press offices of the parties which, depending on the results, can say they have done a good job or not.

So dear pollsters, spare us for the moment, the daily bombshell news about who gets on or who gets off. These are news that, most likely, are not even of interest to those presenters who launch them weekly as the scoop of the century.

There will be time for you too, but at the right time. For now, try to do the survey by asking, for example, the Italians if they really understood which vaccine they can do in total safety.

There you will have many surprises.