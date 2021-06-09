No Result
Dead Yle: Poet Ilpo Tiihonen is dead

by admin_gke11ifx
June 9, 2021
in World
Tiihonen died of a sudden illness in Ylöjärvi, says Yle.

Prize poet Ilpo Tiihonen has died at the age of 70, says Yle. Tiihonen died of a sudden illness in Ylöjärvi.

The news was confirmed to Ille by Ilpo Tiihonen’s son Jussi Tiihonen.

Ilpo Tiihonen was born on September 1, 1950 in Kuopio and studied in Helsinki. His first collection of poems Sarkunmäki fire appeared in 1975 and the following year Tiihonen’s first play, performed at the Kom Theater, was published Yard tree.

Tiihonen was an award-winning author: he received the State Literature Prize in 1981, the Eino Leino Prize in 1990, and the State Prize for Literature in 2005.

Tiihonen was awarded the Pro Finlandia Medal in 2005 and in 2012 he received an artist’s pension.

Tiihonen’s last spouse was an accordion artist Merja Ikkelä.

.

