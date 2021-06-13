Dead Orienteering influencer and winner of Jukola’s message Yrjö Teeriaho has died

Teeriaho was 90 years old when he died.

Navigational influencer Yrjö “Yki” Teeriaho died of an illness at Jyväskylä Hospital on June 10, 2021. Teeriaho was 90 years old at the time of his death, it is reported.

Teeriaho influenced the establishment of XYZ, a club of his working community, the National Land Survey of Finland. In 1958, XYZ won the Jukola message in Karkkila. Teeriaho navigated the second leg of the winning team. In 1957 and 1960, XYZ was third in Jukola’s post.

After a competitive career, Teeriaho did significant work in the development of orienteering maps and also worked as a surveyor, the press release states. He was making maps of value competitions in the 1960s and 1970s, culminating in the maps of the Tampere World Championships in 1979. Teeriaho was the superintendent of the Finnish Orienteering Association’s competitions in 1968–1974.

Teeriaho was elected a member of the Jukola Message Ownership and Background Organization in 1972. He served as Chairman of the Management Team of Kaukametsälä and at the same time Jukola Message from 1979 to 1994.

In addition to orienteering, Teeriaho was also known as a prolific writer. A year ago, he completed his 12th work, Orienteering – a type of intelligence that remained a testament to Finnish orienteering.

Yrjö Teeriaho had three sons, the middle of whom died in the spring. In addition to the boys, Yikki was mourned by his wife and grandchildren, grandchildren, and many friends.