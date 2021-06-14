Dead Media: American actress Ned Beatty has died at the age of 83 – appeared in the films Deep River and Faces on screen

In addition to films, the actor also appeared in several television series.

American actress Ned Beatty has died at the age of 83 years. The death of the star was reported by, among other things, an entertainment news site TMZ and an entertainment magazine Variety. According to Beatty’s Manager, the actor died of local time surrounded by loved ones on Sunday morning due to natural causes.

Beatty became known for her roles in the 1970s films The Deep River (Deliverance) and The Face on Screen (Network), among others.

About the latter, Sidney Lumetin directed by an Oscar-winning film, he is remembered for his multi-minute monologue. He also received a side Oscar nomination for his role.

During this millennium, he appeared as a voice actor in the animated films Toy Story 3 and Rango, among others.

A total of four times married, Beatty had eight children.