Dead Author Lucinda Riley is dead

by admin_gke11ifx
June 11, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
Riley is currently Finland’s most read and listened to author.

Irish born author Lucinda Riley is dead, says Bazar Publishing in a press release.

Riley died on Friday, June 11, surrounded by his family, after suffering from cancer for four years. Riley is currently the most read and listened author in translated fiction in Finland.

Born in 1967, Lucinda Riley is known as the author of the Seven Sisters series. The seventh book in the series, The Lost Sister, published in May, is currently the best-selling novel in the world, including Finland, the publisher says.

To date, four more independent novels have been translated into Riley’s other books. His works have already been translated into nearly forty languages ​​and sold tens of millions of copies worldwide.

“Working with Lucinda Riley and her family was a great pleasure for us. The author radiated light and vitality, though he was afflicted by illness. He touched all those he met who read his stories, “says Riley’s Finnish publisher Markus Lähdesniemi Bazar Cost.

