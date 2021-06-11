Dead Architect Raili Pietilä is dead

Raili Pietilä did a long and prestigious architecture with her husband Reima Pietilä

Architect Raili Pietilä died on May 16, 2021 in Helsinki. He was 94 years old, born on August 15, 1926.

Pietilä grew up in a railway family in Pieksämäki. After studying mathematics at the University of Helsinki and working for a couple of years in the building board, he began studying architecture.

Raili Paatelainen got the idea for the profession of an architect when he was young, when his relative from Terijoki told Rail, who is a little over ten years old, that “hear you become an architect”. The young girl was confused because she hadn’t heard the whole word and didn’t know what it meant.

“But I thought it might be a clear thing. Then I realized that I would become an architect, ”Raili Pietilä later recalled the architect Aino Niskanen in an interview in 2002.

Pietilä described himself as a “hippie” student who was also a vegetarian for a couple of years. Professor Nils Erik Wickberg spoke in the teacher’s room in lectures that he had spotted “a little girl with beautiful black nails”.

Tampere Main Library Metso photographed on September 30, 2011.

Raili Pietilän the most famous works of architecture were born together with her husband, an architect Reima Pietilän with. They began working in their own office in 1960, and married in 1963.

Reima and Raili Pietilä in 1966.

Pietilöki’s first joint work was originally Dipoli, which was completed as a student union building at the Helsinki University of Technology (TKK) in 1961. The building is now owned by Aalto University. At the same time, the Suvikumpu residential area in Tapiola was completed.

Suvikumpu residential area in Tapiola in 2008.

Other major works by Pietilö include Kaleva Church in Tampere (1966), Hervanta Parish and Leisure Center and Hervanta Business Center in Tampere (1979), Sief Palace in Kuwait (1982), Embassy of Finland in India (1985), Tampere City Library Metso, (1986) and the official residence of the President of the Republic Mäntyniemi (1994).

The almost completed Mäntyniemi was filmed in November 1993.

The most famous of Raili Pietilä’s own works is Tove Jansson and Tuulikki Pietilän holiday house on Klovharu island. Tuulikki Pietilä was Reima Pietilä’s sister.

Pietilönen the style has been described as organic architecture. This also meant that they were detailed and laborious. For example, the design of Mäntyniemi from Pietilöki’s office took more than 84,000 hours.

Raili and Reima Pietilä designed the Finnish Embassy in the evening light in Delhi, India in March 2006.

Raili Pietilä was awarded the First Class Medal of the Order of the White Rose of Finland, an honorary membership of the Finnish (SAFA) and American (AIA) architectural associations and Architecta.

Service Center Himmeli in Pori designed by Pietilö in April 2021.