They were there with their gaze fixed, among many other people, the widow of the lieutenant colonel of the Air Force Francisco Marin; the daughter of the former president of the Transparency Council, Jose Molina, and that of the painter Jose Maria Falgas. Just some of the illustrious Murcians who have done “more and better” Region. But neither in this situation, with these protagonists, on this June 9 “of hope” it was possible to leave politics – with capital letters or small letters, depending on the color of the partisan glass with which you look at it – aside. In fact, the tribute to the people and institutions credited with the Gold Medals of the Region of Murcia and the Distinguished Services to the Community was the scene in which the Government and the opposition, deputies of both signs, illustrious members of the Assembly –’Frankenstein’– Regional, strengthened their positions regarding the most controversial issues that the Region has surfed in recent months.

Intervention by Fernando López Miras

The president of the Community, Fernando Lopez Miras, arrived at the Príncipe de Asturias pavilion in San Pedro del Pinatar, where the Murcia Region day, making it clear that “whoever stands in front of the million and a half Murcians is doomed to failure.” Then he appealed to “a future full of hope” because “the progress of the Region is unstoppable.” Starting with the same town of San Pedro del Pinatar, which “must be a reference in the tourist and economic recovery” of the Community.

“Whoever is in front of the million and a half Murcians is doomed to failure”, challenged López Miras



López Miras said that “there is no more important task than to stop the pandemic as soon as possible.” And, at this point, he took the opportunity to attack “who believed that their interests were above those of all Murcians”, in clear reference to the promoters of the failed motion of censure, such as the leader of Citizens in the Community, Ana Martínez Vidal, and the Secretary General of the Murcian Socialists, Diego Conesa. “Fortunately, the responsibility and courage of those who could avoid such unjustified arbitrariness means that today we continue to fight together for the general interest,” Miras winked at the Community’s vice president, Isabel Franco.

SOME REACTIONS Sánchez praises “a unique region that looks to the future with strength” The President of the Government of the nation, Pedro Sánchez, yesterday wanted to congratulate “all Murcians and Murcians.” In his Twitter account, the central government leader made reference to “the beaches, natural sites, historical and cultural heritage and, above all, its people”, which make it “a unique region full of charm, looking to the future with optimism and strength ». The message was shared by some of the PSOE leaders in the Region and in Congress. Conesa highlights the “progress” of the reform of the Statute The secretary general of the PSRM and spokesman for the Socialist Parliamentary Group, Diego Conesa, highlighted the reform of the Statute of Autonomy as a framework for coexistence and progress. “It is not the caricature that has transcended by the continuous spectacle of the Government of López Miras,” he remarked. The Government delegate, José Vélez, remarked that “the future of our region involves changing the confrontation for collaboration and respect for citizens and institutions.” Cs: “We will continue to fight for a prosperous region” The spokesman for the Citizens’ Parliamentary Group, Francisco Álvarez, recalled, on Region Day, “the pain left by the disease and the loved ones that have been taken from us.” The regional coordinator of Cs also emphasized, on her Twitter account, the damage caused by the pandemic. “From Ciudadanos we will continue fighting for a prosperous and modern region, of free and equal citizens,” said Martínez Vidal. Podemos wants a community “better than its rulers” Podemos stressed that “there is a region much better than its regional leaders, that fights for their rights, that fights for their environment and that is diverse and respectful.” From Más Región, they insisted that “it is a day of celebration and also of vindication and of becoming aware of the beautiful land that we walk on. Join efforts to conserve every corner and value all their capacities, banishing inequalities and obtaining rights ».

From Mar Menor to pardons



The head of the regional Executive also had words for the defense of the Tajo-Segura Transfer, demanding a National Water Pact “that will not only allow Levante to continue living, but will improve the situation in all of Spain.” And he referred to the recovery of the Mar Menor as “an obligation in which one cannot look the other way, trying to find a political or electoral cost.”

Alberto Castillo said that giving the airport the name of the engineer “requires memory understood in its proper term”



Taking advantage of the fact that the Pisuerga passes through Valladolid, he spoke of the pardons to the Catalan independence prisoners, “which have put the coexistence and territorial integrity of Spain at risk.” Which, in his opinion, is “a serious and unjustifiable error.” The winners continued to listen to the president without losing an iota of attention, and neither did they when he referred to Juan de la Cierva and assured that, “no matter who it may be, his name will continue to occupy a leading place on the pages of books and in the hearts of all Murcians. We will continue fighting so that the airport bears the name of one of the most universal Murcian of all time. At this point it was when the leader of those expelled from Vox in the Assembly, Juan José Liarte, applauded very loudly so that the nearly one hundred attendees followed him in unison. In unison? No. The “resistance” was carried out in this case by the government delegate, José Vélez, and Diego Conesa, who did not give a single palm. Where was that collaboration that both ‘sides’ claimed yesterday. At least when it comes to clapping.

The President of the Assembly, Alberto Castillo, who came to speak of “bonfire of the vanities” when mentioning the motion of censure, also abounded in these issues of public interest but far from the tribute that the citizen was occupying and said that “this is not the time to make unfounded value judgments “when he claimed the name of Juan de la Cierva for the Corvera airport:” Society and memory ask for it, understood in its proper term. ” Vélez and Conesa did not applaud him when he finished. And that the president of the Assembly closed his speech comparing the “optimism” of this year with the last Day of the Region.