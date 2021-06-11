Brussels (Reuters)

Belgium has confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne will miss the first match of the European Championship 2020 against Russia on Saturday.

De Bruyne sustained a fracture in the eye and nasal cavity during the Champions League final, and underwent a small operation after that, before joining his teammates last Monday.

Midfielder Axel Witsel is also recovering from an ankle ligament injury.

The Belgian national team said on its Twitter account: Axel Witsel and Kevin De Bruyne did not travel with the team to Russia, and remained at the team’s training center in Belgium in order to complete the recovery process.

De Bruyne is one of the most important players that his country counts on to advance to the highest levels of competition in Euro 2020, as the Belgian team aspires to maintain its top spot in the world rankings by achieving a position worthy of the third world, which the team achieved in the World Cup Russia 2018.