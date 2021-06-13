He opens the door of his case in a fine neighborhood in Madrid, not so far from the Rowland bar, where the story of Hombres G began, and informs us that today he has water and water because tomorrow he will have a colonoscopy. His father, the long-awaited filmmaker and comedian Manuel Summers, died of colon cancer and he is checked from top to bottom every two years or when, like now, he is going to take a body tour after a year and a half stopped by the pandemic. That is the level of imposture of the interviewee. Zero. Before long, his own son, David, 21, just out of bed, enters the living room full of mementos and relics – from Tip’s hat to an autograph from Sinatra – and listens with interest to the talk. Historic pop idol David Summers will be whatever he is, but calm and confident no one beats him.

Return to the arena with new songs. Are you afraid of sticking to the bone?

Absolutely. I am not afraid of that.

Is that self-esteem or self-esteem?

Let’s see, that’s because I think the album is wonderful and it’s going to like, at least our fans, who are millions, and that gives enormous security. But it is that, in addition, we do not make songs so that they are hits. That was long gone. What we want is to make beautiful songs, that sound like us, to make people happy and us to be happy.

Where is the ambition in all that?

When there are 20 songs that you can’t stop singing because people die to them, you have a musical career. I am 20 hits, 20 fatal bullets in the chamber. The Show i got it done. Then, I add four or five of the new album that I want to play, but I know that people will be happy for an hour and a half singing Suffers Mamon, Venezia, I’m going to have a good time, Attack of the crocodile girls...

Don’t you get tired of singing them?

I can get tired sometimes of singing them, but never of seeing the public enjoy them. I also tell you one thing: it is a double game. I can’t even compete with myself at 25, but I never give up. Those songs are so emotionally charged that they are no longer just songs. It is the music with which you fell in love with your wife, and now you have three children. It is the most wonderful summer song of your life. No matter how good a song I do right now, I can’t fight with it, and the first to know is me.

Does that frustrate you?

No. I have never given up. Sometimes the miracle happens again. Step with I feel it, and other songs that already have their years, but are from this century. But listen, Paul McCartney is the same. Now he makes tremendous records, but he can never compete with Let it be. That is a wonderful jail. That’s why i say that Suffers Mamon It is eternal and the most important song: because it lit the fire. Then I have been throwing sticks all my life. You always have to try.

Singing in Spanish, alone, explains your pull in Latin America?

I think not only. So here they called us posh, and there we were almost like the Doors for saying “sucker”, which was a brutal insult, or “fag”, which I won’t even tell you. I do not know. We have been the only Spanish rock group that has succeeded in the United States. Mexico and the US are our best markets today. And about Spanish, you have to write in the language you dream of, in which you fall in love. My girlfriend is American and I speak to her in English, but if I want to say something nice to her, I say it in Spanish. Songs have been written in Spanish that split me in half: Sabina, Serrat, Manzanero, the greats.

Now do you cut yourself when writing so as not to disturb?

No way. I’m not going to change a coma or kneel before anyone. Always with the premise that I have had my whole life not to offend anyone. We are in a pretty asshole time. This new puritanism is incomprehensible for those of us of an age, we have experienced the explosion of freedom of democracy in Spain and now we see this setback. I am a moderate person. For me the important thing is the people, I don’t care how they think. Excess and taking things too radically is not good.

And a pop star says it.

I’ve always been like this. I have had the feeling that there were doors that I did not want to open. I’m not one of those who says you have to try everything. There are things I don’t want to try because I know they are bad.

Sex, drugs, or rock and roll?

Yes, drugs, what do I know? They are decisions that you make in your life. On the other hand, I have lived a very intense life. dance. I went into a kind of whirlwind. I never thought what happened to me would happen to me. My ego is safe because I have never quite believed it. I have been on tour in America for 21 years, I have eaten life to mouthful, knowing people, world, experiences, but choosing me.

And after having eaten it and enjoyed it all, what is left?

Well, whatever is left. I am always open to surprises in life. Do you know what it’s like to be at the Hollywood Bowl a year ago, sitting in the same chair where Frank Sinatra sat before going on stage? That’s the hell, man. Okay, in the 80s, Hombres G was the biggest and craziest thing. It was our sociological moment, but I am fulfilling those boyish dreams now.

Have you not had a midlife crisis?

There are moments of crisis in life. When I turned 40 it did not sit well with me: I began to think that I was no longer young. When you turn 50, as you already know, you sweat it a bit, and I don’t tell you when you’re going to turn 60. I just don’t care. I don’t mind looking my age. I don’t want to be 25, I already had them, and boy was 25, but now I’m 57, I’m happy, I love my life and the things I do.

Crocodile girls are squirrel girls now? Because of the botox, I mean.

Our girls have evolved. They come with the daughters and even the grandsons. Do you know what it is to hear a 10-year-old boy singing Suffers Mamon? There are still guys who come to flirt at our concerts, to which beautiful girls have always come. Now the public binds, not us. And the botox, that each one does what she wants, but I don’t like it: I tell my girlfriend not to think about it, she’s gorgeous just like that.

The gentlemen are also put.

I will never do it, it seems to me a horrible tacky. I have never done anything to slow down my aging. Who are we kidding? I wouldn’t even dye my hair, it would look ridiculous to me

Well, at least he has hair and no belly. That’s tuition.

The thing about the belly is eating well and exercising. Age does not influence, potato omelette influences.

In the 80s they threw panties on stage. What are they throwing at him now?

Well, believe it or not, they keep throwing a bra on us, but they no longer rip it off in the stands, they bring it from home with the tag on. It is not the same, but we appreciate it the same.