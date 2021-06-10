The construction of the first string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has been completed. Gas filling will begin on June 11. Such a date named operator Nord Stream 2 AG.

The company noted that the pipe-laying was completed on June 4, and an overlap was made on June 10 – the offshore sections of the gas pipeline laid from the side of Russia and Germany were interconnected. Pipe-laying work on the offshore section of the second string is still underway.

The construction of the gas pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea, will be completed by the end of the year. After that, the pipeline will be put into operation. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said this earlier.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in June announced the completion date for the second branch. According to the president, this will happen in one and a half to two months.

By now, Nord Stream 2 is 95 percent complete. The launch was originally scheduled for late 2019, but due to US sanctions, the launch date had to be postponed several times.