Reply Game Studios’ video game is one of the most surprising at the PC Gaming Show at E3 2021.

E3 2021 is leaving us many announcements in the form of new video games, something that we always welcome. In the Pc Gaming Show, one of the titles that attracted the most attention was Soulstice, an action RPG with hack and slash overtones that will come out in 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. We have already been able to enjoy its first trailer.

In the game, we will have to control the two protagonists at the same time to defeat the enemiesIn the game we can explore a dark world full of mysteries and we will have to master a combat system that promises to be varied. The curious? That we will control the two protagonist sisters at once: Briar focuses on melee attacks and Lute controls the battlefield with his otherworldly abilities. We can transform and unleash all its power as Chimeras.

Soulstice, which will also leave us customize weapons and abilities, places us in the Holy Kingdom, a kingdom that Spectral invade. The only warriors who can kill them are the Chimeras (our protagonists), a class born from the union of two souls. Briar will have a lot of strength and stamina, while Lute has turned into a ghost with mystical powers.

The study after the game, Reply Game Studios, has promised that the story of the title will be mature and have fantasy overtones. In addition, Soulstice will face us with numerous enemies and it has been ensured that the battles against the bosses they will be amazing. The first video shows us a brief preview of the creatures that we will find on our journey.

The PC Gaming Show left us other great announcementssuch as the release window of the turn-based strategy game Songs of Conquest, the first look at the new content in Chivalry 2, or the release date of Naraka: Bladepoint. If you want to recall what happened in the conferences of Xbox, Square Enix and PC Gaming Show, we have compiled the main announcements.

More about: Soulstice, PS5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PC.