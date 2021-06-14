Jorge Benavides He presented at JB en ATV the long-awaited parody of the video starring Gianluca Lapadula and Christian Cueva in which they appear playing the piano.

The last Saturday June 12, Danny rosales became the Italo-Peruvian striker and ‘Cuevita, the imitator’ characterized its similar. Both gave their own version of the clip that went viral on social networks.

This was one of the funniest segments of the program, which was born after Peru’s triumph over Ecuador in Quito, during the sixth date of the qualifying rounds for Qatar 2022.

In another sequence of the show, the cast of JB on ATV performed the sketch of the historic JNE hearing on the contested votes and minutes.

As he had announced on his social networks, the comic actor made his own version of this fact, which was televised live for the first time in the history of Peru.

“You choose. Who should play each character and what kinds of errors can there be in the cédulas? I read them ”, was the request that the comedian made to his fans before the sequence.

Other celebrated sketches by Jorge Benavides

Jorge Benavides keeps abreast of the national and international situation to prepare his skits. A few weeks ago, her ATV show performed her own version of Miss Universe.

On that occasion, Dayanita met Janick Maceta and they had a funny moment.

“Thank you Janick for fulfilling Dayanita’s dream. To be crowned by you, one of the most beautiful women in the universe crowning our beloved Dayanita ”, was JB’s message on his social networks after the performance.

Dayanita was broken by the tender detail that Janick Maceta had with her.

Dayanita dedicates an emotional message to Janick Maceta: “You opened your heart to me”

In your official account Instagram, Dayanita shared a series of photographs that she took with the second Miss Universe finalist and was very happy to have met her. He also highlighted the love he has received from her.

Janick Maceta sends a tender message to Dayanita

“To you, without knowing who I was, one fine day you decided to include me on your list of friends. To you, no matter who I am, how I am and where I come from, you opened your heart to me and you give me the most precious thing a human can give, his friendship. I want to say thank you ”, was the message that the ATV figure wrote on the platform.

Kenji Fujimori and Jorge Benavides meet again at the ‘Kenjis’ reunion

Jorge Benavides announced days before JB’s next ATV broadcast that it will have former congressman Kenji Fujimori as a special guest. After several years, the political figure and the comedian come together again to star in the reunion of the ‘Kenjis’.

The Magaly TV program, the firm revealed a preview of what is expected to be seen this Saturday, May 29, in the sketch that the entertainment space will present.

The images show that the reunion of Kenji Fujimori and Jorge Benavides it will take place in the little school together with all the actors from the cast.

