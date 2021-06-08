She was not silent! Danna Paola referred to the photographs that link her with the singer Alex Hoyer. These images were captured during a day at the beach in Spain and they are seen kissing on the deck of a yacht.

The famous interpreter gave an interview to the Latinx now! from Telemundo and spoke about the bond he currently has with the young artist. In the conversation, the artist denied that she had started a romantic relationship and expressed her discomfort at the speculations of the media and her fans.

When the interviewer mentioned the photos, the Mexican denied having seen them and was even surprised.

“What? I do not know. Look, they give me a lot of bad reputations. What do I tell you? I can have a thousand friends and I can go out with whoever I want, but here they invent that we are dating , that this than the other. Did not say.

Danna Paola made it clear that, when she feels that it is time to make a relationship official, she herself will be the one to reveal it publicly. He also assured that, for the moment, he only wants to have fun with friends.

“The moment they see me with a ring and I confirm something, yes. But I have a lot of ‘hookups’. One can be free, one as a woman does not (necessarily) have to have a boyfriend, I can go out with whoever I want ”, he stressed.

Alex Hoyer He is a 23-year-old singer from Los Angeles, California, but has lived in Mexico since he was a child. He rose to fame for participating in the reality show La Voz and later for being a member of the cast of the Nickelodeon youth series Kally’s MashUp in 2017.

Danna Paola, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.