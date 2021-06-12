After Telemundo confirmed the second season of Pasión de Gavilanes, the main cast of the telenovela spoke about the possible returns to its characters.

One of them was Danna garcia, who gave life to Norma Elizondo Acevedo in fiction. In a transmission she made via Instagram, the foreign actress clarified her participation in the project.

“I don’t know anything about Pasión de Gavilanes 2. I had a talk with Telemundo, but I have to say that today I am not part of the project ”, He said, assuring that he is not yet part of this new installment.

“I am not updated on how the project is going, I have not had communication with Telemundo again; so if you had any doubts, that’s the answer: to this day I’m not part of the project, but I’m sure that if Julio Jiménez writes it, it’s a great success, “he added.

Who confirmed to be in Pasión de gavilanes 2?

So far, these actors are confirmed, according to VEA magazine: Natasha Klauss, Juan Alfonso Baptista, Ana Lucía Domínguez, Jorge Cao and Paola Rey.

Mario Cimarro, the main protagonist of the telenovela, spoke about whether he will be part of Pasión de gavilanes 2.

“Do not listen to all that ball of enemies that unfortunately must be desperate because every day the possibility is closer that Juan Reyes, that hawk that we love so much, take off his wings and fly again in season 2. Everything goes for good way, “he said on his Instagram.

The actor would be very close to returning to star in Juan Reyes.

Telemundo confirms the return of Pasión de gavilanes

Fans of Passion of Hawks They were excited when, through a statement, Telemundo announced the return of the hit telenovela in a second season.

“This new generation of Pasión de Gavilanes is predestined to begin another tragic crime that shakes the family to the core. The subsequent investigation into the mysterious death of a teacher points to the children of one of the couples as possible culprits, which triggers a dramatic series of events to prove their innocence, ”says Telemundo in its statement.

Passion of hawks, latest news:

