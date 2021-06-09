The famous Peruvian singer and recent jury of La voz Daniela darcourt She was excited through her social networks after serving 3 years as a soloist. She thanked the people who were at the beginning of her career.

“On June 8 like today, 3 years ago, I gave my first concert as a soloist… I remember that night as if it had been yesterday. That day everything happened to me, my wardrobe broke, the make-up artist who was going to attend me fell asleep and millions of other things that I will tell you some day, “read the first lines of his publication on Instagram.

The interpreter of “Probably” also thanked her fans, because without their help nothing would have been possible.

“I want to thank God, my saints, life, my family, my team, the people who crossed my path to show me the good and the bad of this, love, my fan clubs and all of you, nothing that I am and have would have been possible without that ‘unconditional love’ and without measure that they have been giving me since day one, “he wrote.

Finally, although the singer went through various problems such as being next to bad managers who endangered her career, now she seeks to internationalize and sing alongside great celebrities as she has been doing. Among them are Tito Nieves, Tony Succar and the composer Jorge Luis Piloto.

