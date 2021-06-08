After the 2021 electoral contest that took place last Sunday, June 6, the majority of Peruvians are awaiting the results of the ONPE. Is so Daniela camaiora He said, through his social networks, that he is eager to know who will be the person who will govern us for the next five years.

On her Instagram account, she shared what her advanced pregnancy looks like and showed her nerves to meet the winner of the 2021 Elections.

“34 weeks and the nerves on edge for the ONPE and the thousand decimals” , it reads in one of his Instagram stories.

Daniela Camaiora is counting the days to meet her baby

Almost there! Peruvian actress Daniela Camaiora touched all her followers by revealing that there are just a few weeks left to meet her baby and become a mother for the first time.

Through her social networks, the artist showed some images where you can see how her pregnancy progressed.

“In 10 weeks I give birth. I’m not going to lie to you that your nerves are already getting. As I told you, Ania is already fitted and ready to be born. So if all goes well, it will be a natural delivery. However, its time is still missing and if it is already like a melon, how much more will it grow? Please, body, expand well ”, was the message that the television figure spread on the social platform.

