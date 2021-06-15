Great news for all fans of Danganronpa listening! The recent Nintendo Direct saw the announcement of Danganronpa Decadence, a collection of the series coming to Nintendo Switch as a retail exclusive in 2021.

The titles contained in this collection are the three main chapters Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition is Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition, plus the new Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp. Here is an introduction:

With a stellar cast of characters drawn from all the games in the series, in this title you must collect the fragments of hope in a tropical resort. Explore Jabberwock Island and develop your characters. Earn money by fighting and upgrading equipment, then defeat the bosses and move on to the next island!

These four titles will also be available for separate purchase via eShop.

The collection will go on sale in both standard and Collector’s Edition, which will include:

Game card containing the 4 titles.

10th anniversary celebratory poster.

Remix OST (10 songs).

Set of 3 lenticular prints.

Collector’s box.

We leave you in the company of the announcement trailer!

Danganronpa Decadence – Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=POOZhPu73Bc

Source: Spike Chunsoft